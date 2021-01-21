Modern HPC and Big Data Design Strategies for Data Centers – Part 4

This insideHPC Special Research Report, “Modern HPC and Big Data Design Strategies for Data Centers,” provides an overview of what to consider when selecting an infrastructure capable of meeting the new workload processing needs. Tyan has a wide range of bare bones server and storage hardware solutions available for organizations and enterprise customers.
Data processing today involves analyzing massive amounts of data that may be processed onsite or in the cloud. There is a convergence of data processing with high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning (DL) markets. Systems capable of handling HPC workloads are now used by many businesses and organizations. In addition to workloads run in a data center, organizations may need to process and store data from accelerated workloads typically run on HPC systems. Organizations need an optimized infrastructure architecture to meet a wide variety of processing needs.
Introducing Tyan
Tyan is a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Group. Tyan has locations spanning the globe, from North America to Asia Pacific and Europe, including R&D, distribution, local support, inventory and sales.
Tyan develops and produces motherboards, barebone servers and full racks for HPC, cloud computing and software-defined storage applications, as well as providing design and production services to tier 1 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Tyan’s primary customer base are systems integrators and value added resellers who make their own products based off Tyan server whitebox barebones solutions.
Tyan’s direct customers get direct field application engineering support as a single point of contact to help troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve issues found during integration or in the field.
Transport HX TN83-B8251: Server for Accelerated HPC /DL Computing
The Tyan Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a good solution for organizations who need to run HPC, DL applications and other GPU accelerated workloads. It is a 2U 4-GPU HPC server with two CPUs that can easily run parallel workloads. The server supports up to 4DW / 8SW GPU cards that can be used to scale up the number of GPUs to improve deep learning and HPC performance.
As part of Tyan’s leading AMD EPYC-based (Rome) line of processors, this server provides 128 CPU cores providing increased processing performance. The HX TN83-B8251 officially supports the new AMD EPYC 7F32,
AMD’s 8 core, 180 W TDP CPU with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a maximum turbo of 3.9 GHz. The TN83- B8251 is a PCIe Gen.4-compatible server designed for high-performance computing and GPGPU (that is, general-purpose computing on graphics processing units) environments. PCIe4 compatibility doubles the amount of bandwidth each slot can support over PCIe3 that reduces IO bound issues.
The TN83-B8251 is housed inside a TN83 chassis, with sixteen memory slots with support for DDR4 ECC RDIMM/LRDIMM, as well as 3DS RDIMM/LRDIMM memory with speeds of up to DDR4-3200, for up to 4TB of capacity. The server supports fast storage with eight 3.5″ SATA/NVMe U.2 tool-less drive bays. In addition, it contains a hot swap redundant power supply unit. The TN83-B8251 shown in Figure 1 is excellent starting point for a HPC and DL computing solution.
Transport CX GC79A-B8252: Server for IO-Heavy Computing
The Tyan Transport CX GC79A-B8252 server provides excellent support for organizations doing IO-heavy computing. The GC79A-B8252 works well for scale-up applications requiring high storage input/output operations per second (IOPS) or large core count and memory footprint due to the large number of NVMe bays and Dual in-line Memory Module (DIMM) slots.
The Transport CX GC79A-B8252 is a 1U dual-socket AMD EPYC 7002 series processor-based server platform featuring 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and an OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. With large memory footprints, the system provides fast access to data on storage that users can use to make actionable results from the data set.
The GC79A-B8252 platform offers twelve 2.5-inch drive bays with up to twelve NVMe U.2 support. The system accommodates two internal NVMe M.2 slots for secure boot drive installation. NVMe offers much higher IOPS performance than previous SATA storage devices, including SATA SSDs. Servers with large amounts of direct attached NVMe storage solve many IO bound application performance limitations. In addition, the system provides AST2500 BMC with Redfish support.
Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S: Server for Big Data Computing
Tyan’s Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S server is the best solution for big data computing. Big data (and database) computing requires both high performance and bulk storage and this solution meets those needs.
The Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes, which offers better serviceability and minimizes onsite servicing hours. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7002 series processor, which is AMD’s fastest 7nm x86 server CPU—it doubles processing speeds and the amount of work that can be performed.
Each node supports four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe/SATA drive bays, eight DDR4 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and two internal NVMe M.2 slots. The optional OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot allows for high-speed networking to be added to this versatile server if needed.
The TN73-B8037-X4S platform is designed for high-density, scale-out server deployments in HPC and CSP (Cloud Service Provider) front-end processing server applications.
Conclusion
There is a convergence of data processing with high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning (DL) markets. Technical advances in processors, GPUs, NVMe, fast storage and memory now allow organizations to analyze and process massive amounts of data. Applications for accelerated HPC and DL are used in areas such as molecular science, weather forecasting and astronomy, fluid dynamics, financial engineering, oil and gas exploration, pharmacology, and many other fields.
Organizations need an optimized infrastructure architecture to meet a wide variety of processing needs. Designing architecture for this type of system requires an understanding of the type of processing needed, the workload, and knowledge of what applications need from the infrastructure. Refer to the What to Consider when Selecting Infrastructure section of this paper for information on questions to ask when determining the optimal infrastructure.
All Tyan server solutions in this paper are based on AMD’s 7nm 2nd generation AMD EPYC family of x86 core processors that use an architecture which delivers increased performance across a broad range of enterprise, cloud, and HPC workloads. The next generation AMD architecture also pushes boundaries for performance by providing the most per-socket performance, the largest amount of memory, the most PCIe lanes, and the fastest PCIe lanes currently available.
The AMD solutions allow Tyan to offer the optimal balance of computing, memory and IO in server and storage hardware. By adopting the latest AMD EPYC processor technology, Tyan servers bring high memory channel bandwidth and PCI Express high speed IO connectivity features to enterprises and data centers. Tyan server solutions also provide an infrastructure capable of supporting many GPUs and a large memory footprint with multiple DIMM slots.
The following are recommendations for Tyan servers to be used for various types of modern workloads to achieve optimal performance:
- HPC accelerated and DL computing – For HPC accelerated and DL computing, the Tyan Transport HX TN83- B8251 is a good solution. The base system provides two 2nd generation AMD EPYC CPUs that can easily run parallel workloads. The server supports up to 4DW / 8SW GPU cards that can be used to scale up the number of GPUs to improve deep learning and HPC performance. The server includes support for PCIe4 as well as sixteen memory slots with support for DDR4 memory. The server supports fast storage with eight 3.5″ SATA/NVMe U.2 toolless drive bays.
- IO-heavy computing – The Tyan Transport CX GC79A-B8252 server provides excellent support for organizations doing IO-heavy computing. The GC79A-B8252 works well for scale-up applications requiring high storage input/output operations per second (IOPS) or large core count and a large memory footprint. The GC79A-B8252 is a 1U dual-socket AMD EPYC 7002 series processor-based server platform featuring 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and an OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The GC79A-B8252 platform offers twelve 2.5-inch drive bays with up to twelve NVMe U.2 support.
- Big data (and database) computing – Tyan’s Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S server is the best solution for big data (and database) computing that is used to analyze and extract information from large or complex data sets. This type of computing requires systems designed for high-density bulk storage of large amounts of data. The TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7002 series processor, four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe/ SATA drive bays, eight DDR4 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and two internal NVMe M.2 slots.
