Nimbix Brings HPC-as-a-Service to Government-Approved Clouds

Dallas – Nimbix, the high performance computing (HPC) cloud platform provider, has announced support for government-approved cloud infrastructures supporting FedRAMP, FIPS 140-2, ITAR, CJJS, and other compliance regimes using its JARVICE XE and HyperHub platforms to deliver point-and-click HPC-as-a-service. This solution stack enables high-performance use cases such as simulation and artificial intelligence (AI) in highly regulated industries such as aerospace, energy, healthcare, and defense to converge with existing secure DevOps mechanisms on auto-scaling platforms using Kubernetes. The results are standardized information technology security and management practices, improved utilization and cost efficiency, and greater accessibility and ease-of-use for end-users.

“The unification of development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) is a key element of our Digital Transformation strategy. As we converge on secure cloud platforms, it is critical that our traditional HPC simulation pipelines are not left behind on legacy infrastructure. The JARVICE XE platform from Nimbix enables Mercury to realize the benefits of converging our HPC applications and workflows with secure cloud processing with a single pane of glass, helping us to realize our technology goals for these important use-cases.” said Anu Mishra, Director of Application Engineering at Mercury Systems.

JARVICE XE integrates with Kubernetes and delivers point-and-click workflows via Nimbix’s HyperHub Application Marketplace, with complete support for “air-gapped” networks, where full-time connectivity to the Internet is limited or non-existent. Such deployments may exist on-premises, in a secure cloud, or as a hybrid utilizing JARVICE XE’s “single pane of glass” multi-cloud control plane. Customers may run any combination of existing commercial and public domain applications directly from HyperHub, or deploy their own custom, secure workflows seamlessly for automation and scale-out. Additionally, advanced computing workloads can coexist with other DevOps mechanisms on the same Kubernetes-capable infrastructure, allowing single sign-on and seamless sharing of data with reduced management overhead.

“Secure cloud environments are increasingly augmenting IT capabilities, even in the most strictly governed organizations. The logical next step in this evolution is to migrate the most complex technical computing applications to leverage benefits such as elastic scale, OpEx-based cost models, and remote accessibility”, said Leo Reiter, Nimbix CTO and SVP of Product. “JARVICE XE and HyperHub not only greatly facilitate this migration, but also drastically improve the end-user experience at the same time.”

JARVICE XE is available immediately for on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments and is licensed annually with full support and updates. Cloud bursting and multi-site support are featured capabilities.