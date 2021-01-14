Rescale Named to Y Combinator’s Top Companies List

San Francisco – January 14, 2021 – Rescale, the hybrid HPC cloud platform for intelligent computing for digital R&D, was recently named to Y Combinator’s Top Companies list, reaffirming their position among startups.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Y Combinator on their Top Companies list for the third year in a row,” said Joris Poort, Founder and CEO of Rescale. “2020 was an unprecedented year of unexpected challenges for all, and I’m proud of our team’s resiliency to help our customers continue to push innovation to new frontiers, ultimately helping our business thrive and earning us a coveted spot listed alongside some of the most transformational and disruptive startups in the world.”

Founded in 2011 and backed by investors like Jeff Bezos, Richard Brandson, Peter Thiel, and Microsoft, Rescale is accelerating cloud adoption for the science and engineering community, powering breakthroughs for more than 200 customers in industries from aerospace to life sciences to automotive and beyond. In 2020, the number of jobs submitted on Rescale doubled, as well as the number of software applications available on the platform.

Listed and ranked by valuation, Rescale joins other Y Combinator alumni like Airbnb, DoorDash, Stripe, and Reddit on the Top Companies list. Combined, the 134 companies on this year’s list are valued at over $300 billion, with more than 125 of them valued at more than $150 million. The listed companies combined are responsible for creating more than 60-thousand jobs.

Y Combinator is the largest startup accelerator in the world, investing in a large number of startups every year, and then working with those companies to get them into the best shape possible to pitch to investors. Rescale completed the program in 2012.

The Top Companies list selects from the more than 2,000 companies they’ve worked with since 2005. This year marks the third time Y Combinator has published the Top Companies list.