UberCloud and GNS Systems in Strategic Partnership for Cloud-HPC-as-a-Service

Braunschweig, Germany and Los Altos, California – January 25, 2021 – GNS Systems GmbH and The UberCloud Inc. are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining GNS HPC integration and consulting services with UberCloud’s HPC container technology and Engineering Simulation Platform.

The partnership focuses on cloud services for more efficient engineering simulations in CAE, data analytics, digital twins and machine learning. GNS Systems as HPC integrator and UberCloud as specialist for HPC software containers both address virtual product development in manufacturing companies. The core benefit for simulation engineers: to realize Cloud-HPC-as-a-Service quickly and cost-efficiently. The partners are therefore focusing on container technology for the automation of CAE workloads.

Christopher Woll, Managing Director of GNS Systems, is convinced of the joint strategy: “We are currently observing how the virtualization of work processes in engineering is rapidly accelerating. And this is increasingly taking place in the cloud.”

Through the partnership with UberCloud, GNS Systems is leveraging significant know-how synergies: The HPC specialist has been on the market for more than 20 years and has also been offering cloud HPC for several years. Wolfgang Gentzsch, president and co-founder of UberCloud, agrees: “With GNS Systems, we gain a strong, globally active partner that optimally complements UberCloud in the market on the topic of CAE application management and thus enables a joint, fully automated simulation environment for development engineers. On this basis, we will offer first-class cloud-based software and services together in the future.”

UberCloud will provide its powerful container based Engineering Simulation Platform and containerized application lifecycle management (CALM) for the joint solution. GNS Systems, using its JGen and lEYEcense application management software solutions, ensures rapid deployment and smooth operation of the CAE environment in the cloud. All solutions are uniformly provided on an automated self-service platform. The combination with HPC Seite 2 von 1 containers from UberCloud ensures the greatest possible flexibility and scalability of resources – with low complexity and low costs.

GNS Systems offers innovative IT services for virtual product development. Our portfolio includes customized services in the areas of high performance computing (HPC), technical data management, software engineering and systems & application management. We use state-of-the-art methods and technologies – from cloud computing to data management & analytics, deep learning & artificial intelligence and virtual reality. In these areas we plan, implement and operate complex systems and application infrastructures – either on-premises or in the cloud.

Our agile, cross-functional teams work both nationally and internationally for well-known companies in the automotive, aerospace and mechanical and plant engineering industries. Thanks to our many years of experience, we offer our customers comprehensive, detailed consulting and proven implementation.