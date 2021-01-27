Verne Global and Sensa Join to Offer Certified Nvidia DGX System-Based Data Center Solutions

London, 27th January 2021 –Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high performance computing (HPC), and Sensa, the Icelandic managed service provider and systems integrator, today announced they have partneredto provide organisations with access to Nvidia DGX-Ready colocation services. This collaboration follows Sensa’s recent membership in the Nvidia Partner Network (NPN).

Nvidia DGX systems are purpose-built for AI and HPC. The Nvidia DGX A100 features the Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPU in the world’s first 5 petaFLOPS system built for any AI workload. Enterprise and research organisations can now deploy their AI infrastructure at scale in Verne Global’s HPC-optimised, NVIDIA DGX-Ready campus in Iceland, and they work with Sensa for procurement, installation and support.

Sensa – currently owned by Iceland Telecom (Síminn), but in the process of acquisition by leading global software and cloud services provider, Crayon – offers professional managed services and delivers a wide range of digital solutions and technologies for data centers, networking, security, hosting and more. Sensa works with industry leaders like Cisco, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Amazon Web Services and NetApp.

“Our partnership with Sensa combines Verne Global’s specialist and optimised data center environment with Sensa’s expert installation, troubleshooting, maintenance and support capabilities,” said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne Global. “The ability to easily – and remotely – deploy AI at scale with trusted and certified partners on the ground is more important now than ever.”

“We are delighted to join Verne Global in providing the high-specification hosting environment required for NVIDIA’s world-leading AI infrastructure – all powered by 100 percent renewable energy and connected to one of the world’s most reliable and affordable power grids,” said Throstur Sigurjonsson, CTO, Sensa. “Given Iceland’s strategic location between North America and Europe, and our mutual certification as NVIDIA DGX partners, we’re poised to deliver NVIDIA DGX’s unmatched AI infrastructure to the global market, quickly and easily.”