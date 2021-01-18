Don’t miss Graphcore’s upcoming webinar “Transform Your Data Center with Our IPU-POD Scale-out Technology” on January 27, 2021 at 16:00 GMT, 8:00 PT, 11:00 ET. IPU-POD is Graphcore’s unique scale-out solution for high-performance machine intelligence compute, ideal for experimentation to prototype to production systems from IPU-M2000 with 4 IPUs up to supercomputing scale.
During this webinar, Graphcore SVP Systems Ola Tørudbakken will explain how to future proof your data centre with Graphcore’s complete integrated systems and software.
What you’ll learn:
- Introduction to IPU-Fabric: enabling direct connection between large clusters of IPUs for better resiliency and flexibility
- Compatibility with existing infrastructure & industry standard tools and why it matters
- How IPU-PODs are built for virtualisation and how to manage flexible and dynamic resource allocation with Virtual-IPU
Ola is SVP at Graphcore where he leads the Rackscale team building IPU-POD scaleout systems designed to support next-generation deep learning and machine intelligence workloads. He is a co-founder/CTO of Skala Technologies AS. Previously he was Chief Architect of Networking at Oracle. He joined Oracle through the Sun acquisition in 2009. Ola is a recognized industry expert in high-performance network fabrics and system designs and holds over 38 international patents. Ola holds an MSc degree in Computer Science from University of Oslo in 1994, has published several papers in leading publications and participated in numerous standardization bodies including PCI-SIG and IBTA.
Click HERE to register for the webinar.
Leave a Comment