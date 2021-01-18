Women in HPC: Jan. 20 Online Panel on Data, AI, Bias and Ethics

The Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium (RMACC) Women in HPC Chapter will host the second of a two-part program on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1-2 p.m. ET, on problematic datasets, AI, bias and ethics.

The presentation and panel discussion will investigate problematic practices of large-scale vision datasets, examining issues such as consent and justice, discussing the landscape of harm and threats to both society and individuals due to ill-considered dataset curation practices.

This event will include the following panelists:

Vinay Prabhu, chief scientist at UnifyID Inc, PhD Carnegie Mellon

Alice Xiang, former head of fairness, transparency and accountability aesearch at PartnershipAI, and current senior research scientist at SonyAI

Matissa Hollister, a fellow at the World Economic Forum in ML/AI Platform from McGill University. She is an expert in organizational behavior and bias in AI

Daniel Lim, senior director of experience design at Salesforce and fellow at the World Economic Forum

Jeanne Holm, deputy mayor of LA and the city’s former chief data officer senior technology advisor

Part one of the series was held last month and included a presentation by Dr. Prabhu that can be found here.

More information about this event can be found here. For more information about the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium(RMACC) or the RMACC Women in HPC Chapter, email rmacc@colorado.edu.

Join from PC, Mac, iOS or Android: https://cuboulder.zoom.us/j/693542827