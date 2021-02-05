Applications Open for New Frontiers Initiative Graduate Research Fellowships

Grad students wanting to focus on their research have a new opportunity to do just that. The New Frontiers Initiative Graduate Fellowships provide PhD students with a year of full-time research support, including a $38,000 stipend, up to $12,000 in tuition

allowance, and an allocation up to 100,000 node-hours on the powerful Blue Waters petascale computing system at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) at the University of Illinois, Urbana, IL

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 fellowships; applications close April 5 with recipients notified by the end of May. Women, minorities, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

To be considered, applicants must be enrolled in a full-time PhD program at an accredited U.S. educational institution, be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident by the time of the application deadline, and be in the second or later year of their graduate program with a well-developed research proposal. Preference will be given to applicants engaged in geospatial and geointelligence research projects at scale that combine disciplines such as computer science, applied mathematics, and computational science applications.

Complete information on the fellowships, including a list of preferred disciplines and links to application and reference forms, can be found at: https://bluewaters.ncsa.illinois.edu/nfi/fellowships Those with questions should contact bw-eot@ncsa.illinois.edu

The New Frontiers Initiative (NFI) is an activity of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign that partners with federal agencies on research, development, and educational projects to bring Illinois’ expertise and resources to enhance the nation’s national security and safety. Blue Waters is supported by the National Science Foundation through awards OCI-0725070 and ACI-1238993.