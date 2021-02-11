Core Scientific Partners with HPE on Greenlake HPC-as-a-Service Offering

Bellevue, WA – Core Scientific, an infrastructure and software solutions provider for artificial intelligence and blockchain, today announced a partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver its software solutions in the new HPE GreenLake cloud services for high performance computing (HPC).

HPE GreenLake cloud services for HPC will allow customers to combine the power of an agile, elastic, pay-per-use cloud experience with the world’s most-proven, market-leading HPC solutions from HPE. By leveraging Core Scientific’s Plexus for HPC in the new services from HPE, any enterprise can now tackle their most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads using modeling and simulation capabilities to speed time to insight, and create new products and experiences through a flexible, as-a-service platform that customers can run on-premises or in a colocation facility.

In the initial HPC service, HPE will feature HPE Apollo systems, combined with storage and networking technologies, which are purpose-built for running modeling and simulation workloads, and make available Core Scientific’s Plexus as an option for HPC workload management, support for HPC-specific containers and orchestration, and HPC application management and monitoring.

“Core Scientific Plexus proprietary technology will be available in in the new HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio to power multi-cloud platforms and provide workload management, containers orchestration, and HPC application management and monitoring in an agnostic way,” said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer of Artificial Intelligence. “We are delighted that HPE selected Core Scientific to help support such a game-changing IT model and delivering the cloud experience everywhere.”

HPC workloads and AI are converging to create solutions that span across a range of industries, from performing seismic analysis in the oil and gas field, to calculating complex risks in financial markets for more informed decision-making. More recently, HPC and AI have been the key pillars in propelling research in fields such as life sciences and pharmaceuticals, with AI being integrated into HPC workflows to solve molecular genetic codes of viruses like COVID-19 and aid drug discovery efforts.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific equips and enables data scientists to take on the world’s most advanced AI challenges. Through delivery of high-end leading-edge AI hardware infrastructure in a near-cloud environment and delivering best-in-class software tooling to streamline AI workflows, Core Scientific delivers the ease of public cloud with benefits of colocation. To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.