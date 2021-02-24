Dell Names New HPC Leadership Team

Dell Technologies has announced its new HPC and AI leadership, a management group comprised of Pete Manca, SVP for integrated solutions engineering; Caitlin Gordon, VP of product management, Integrated Solutions; and Ihab Tarazi, SVP CTO Office, Integrated Solutions and Technology Ecosystems.

The three were announced at a Dell Technologies HPC Community online event today and comes in the wake of the departure three weeks ago of Thierry Pellegrino, former VP Workloads and Solutions Dell EMC and VP/GM HPC – Dell EMC at Dell Technologies, who had been with the company since the late 1990s.

In their comments today, it was explained that Manca is the lead and interface to the HPC community; Gordon is his product management partner; and Tarazi supports them both assessing technologies for integration solutions, spanning HPC, data analytics, AI and other enterprise solutions.

Manca’s previous tenure in HPC was as vice president of software engineering at Hitachi from 1990 to 2000, at which supercomputing came under his purview . He then spent 18 years with cloud company Egenera, where he became chairman, president and CEO. He joined Dell and had SVP/GM roles in the company’s converged and hyperconverged infrastructure business until earlier this month, when he was named to his new role.

Gordon joined Dell in 2005 and has taken on increasingly senior roles, including as VP product marketing for Dell’s storage and data protection portfolio starting last May, before her promotion earlier in February.

Tarazi joined Dell in 2019 as SVP and CTO, Networking and Solutions. Previously he had been CTO at Packet Host and at Equinix, and was VP of engineering and technology at Verizon.