Inspur: 4-Socket Server Achieves SPECpower Benchmark Record, Performance-to-Power Ratio up by 52.4%

San Jose — Jan. 9, 2021 — Inspur Information, an IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced the Inspur NF8480M6, a high-end 4-socket rackmount server, achieved record power and performance evaluation, carried out by Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), a non-profit corporation formed to establish, maintain and endorse standardized benchmarks. Inspur NF8480M6 shows a performance-to-power ratio that is 52.4 percent higher than similarly configured systems. For a similar workload, the power consumption of Inspur NF8480M6 equals only 47.6 percent of the energy needed for other systems. For data centers with over 1 million servers, the adoption of full Inspur energy-saving servers equates to over $142 million (USD) of power saving per year.

SPECpower_ssj 2008 is a SPEC-defined power-performance benchmark that uses the standard Java Development Kit (JDK) to calculate the overall server performance and the power consumption for each workload to generate a performance-to-power ratio. The SPECpower benchmark is the first industry-standard benchmark that evaluates the power and performance characteristics of single server and multi-node servers. It is used to compare power and performance among different servers and serves as a tool to improve server efficiency. The test result released by SPECpower is mandated by The United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) in their server certification programs.

“With the large-scale application of 5G, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies, and the surging needs from users, data centers are set to grow with increasing power consumption.” said Alan Chang, deputy general manager of server product line at Inspur.

To fully unleash the computing potential of Inspur servers, Inspur engineers optimized the design of server components and temperature monitor systems to maximize energy utilization.

With more space reserved for CPU and memory and a larger cooling pad, Inspur NF8480M6 supports server components and configurations that consume more energy while lowering the power consumption of the fan by over 26 percent. Inspur NF8480M6 increases the CPU power consumption by nearly 23 percent and cooling performance by 22 percent.

By adding temperature sensors to both the front panels and mounting ears of the server, Inspur NF8480M6 optimizes the temperature monitoring for the air inlet area and offers more accurate temperature control.

Smart temperature control technology based on the PID algorithm enables fan control for specific segments to optimize temperature field and flow field. Variable-speed fan control based on the power or thermal readings makes sure that the temperature for all server components falls into the desired range. This also lowers the amount of electric current flows and power consumption of fans, which in turn saves the energy consumed by cooling.

About Inspur

