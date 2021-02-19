Intersect360 Research Announces March 2 HPC/AI Technology Trends Webinar

SUNNYVALE, CA—February 18, 2021— HPC and hyperscale analyst firm Intersect360 Research will present its latest research and insights on technology trends in the HPC and AI market at a free webinar on Tuesday, March2 at 12pm EST / 9am PST.

The webinar will include data and insights from the firm’s latest HPC Technology Survey, spanning trends across multiple industry dynamics, including: AMD vs. Intel market share, GPU adoption, cloud computing usage, interconnect shares, parallel file system penetration, and the ongoing market effects of COVID-19.

Intersect360 Research CEO Addison Snell says, “With so many technologies in transition right now, we updated our survey methodology to get right at the heart of the questions our clients ask us the most. With increasing AI use cases and denser configurations, we’re tracking movement in cloud adoption, processing elements, interconnects, parallel file systems, and liquid cooling, to name a few.”

Snell emphasizes that Intersect360 Research’s reporting is based on a deep pool of survey-based data as well as thoughtful analysis of developing and ongoing market trends: “Anyone can do a snap poll to justify the popular answer—the big number that everyone wants to hear. Our clients rely on us for unbiased, broad-based analysis for realistic forecasts and specific guidance.”

The Intersect360 Research HPC/AI Technology Trends webinar will take place via Zoom, and a recording of the session will be available afterward. Registration is required for both the live session and to view the recording; attendees may register at https://bit.ly/3pCg0b7.

