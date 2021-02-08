Let’s Talk Exascale: Getting Applications Aurora-Ready

This episode of Let’s Talk Episode from DOE’s Exascale Computing Project is the first in a series on best practices in preparing applications for the upcoming Aurora exascale supercomputer at the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.

In these discussions, the emphasis will be on optimizing code to run on GPUs and providing developers with lessons learned to help them overcome initial hurdles.

This first episode focuses on preparing an earthquake risk assessment application for exascale computing and features Houjun Tang of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Brian Homerding of the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF).