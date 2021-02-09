oneAPI DPC++ in SYCL 2020 Final Spec

oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) features are included in the SYCL 2020 final specification, released today by The Khronos Group, an open consortium of industry-leading companies creating advanced interoperability standards.

Since its launch in 2019, DPC++ has progressed significantly, building cross-architecture and cross-vendor support from the oneAPI Centers of Excellence and now successfully upstreaming features to industry standards.

Through open, community-based DPC++ development, Intel has made significant contributions in improved programming abstractions for SYCL. New capabilities accelerate heterogeneous parallel programming for high performance computing (HPC), machine learning, embedded computing and compute-intensive applications across a range of XPU architectures such as CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI.

“The SYCL 2020 final specification brings significant features to the industry that enable C++ developers to more productively build high-performance heterogenous applications with unified programming across XPU architectures,” said Jeff McVeigh, vice president, Datacenter XPU Products and Solutions at Intel. “Several capabilities pioneered in the open source oneAPI C++/DPC++ compiler, such as Unified Shared Memory, group algorithms and sub-groups, contributed to this community effort. Open, cross-architecture programming is required for accelerated distributed computing; we look forward to continuing our collaboration to address the needs of the developer ecosystem.”