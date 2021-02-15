Spotting HPC and Exascale Bottlenecks with TAU CPU/GPU/MPI Profiler

TAU also provides support for the instrumentation of Kokkos codes and a broad range of runtimes at the node level, including OpenMP, pthread, OpenACC, CUDA, OpenCL, and HIP. It supports detailed MPI-level data by using the PMPI and MPI Tools interface.[1]

Support for Lambda Functions

New software frameworks, such as Kokkos, have introduced performance portability and convenience features, such as lambda functions, to the HPC community. By using such languages and libraries, it is possible to write one version of a code that will run and produce correct results on many platforms. New abstractions, such as Intel’s OneAPI, are also in development to provide cross-platform applications that will run correctly on a variety of hardware platforms via a single code base.

The TAU team recognized that although cross-platform codes might run correctly, they might not perform equally well or adequately on all platforms. For this reason, they focused on a multilevel instrumentation strategy that encompasses the application code and language runtime to provide informative profiling information.[2]

Lambda functions excellently illustrate the need for informative profiling information. Many profilers use event-based profiling to evaluate complex nested template functions, such as the one shown in Figure 2.

To obtain insightful and actionable performance results, a performance tool must receive metadata from the runtime, providing data mapping runtime behavior back to the application code that produced it. TAU uses these callbacks to start and stop timers, allowing human-readable timer names to be used in place of the names of C++ template instantiations. Thus, users would see the profiler label as shown in Figure 3 rather than as the nested template instantiation shown in Figure 2.

Focus Optimization Efforts Based on Data

The TAU team gathers the raw profile information from many levels[3] to create several meaningful displays, reports, and trace analyzers that help users find performance issues in their parallel distributed codes. Shende notes, “With TAU, you can see the code regions of interest so you can study your application performance and identify where you should focus your optimization efforts.”

Example views generated by the ParaProf analysis tool are shown in Figure 4. In particular, ParaProf can display profile information about MPI communication calls in addition to node- and thread-level displays. A standard in HPC, the MPI library handles the communications that dictate the scaling and performance of many HPC applications.

Rob Farber is a global technology consultant and author with an extensive background in HPC and in developing machine learning technology that he applies at national laboratories and commercial organizations. Rob can be reached at info@techenablement.com