Thierry Pellegrino, VP/GM of HPC at Dell Technologies, Stepping Down

Dell Technologies HPC senior executive Thierry Pellegrino has announced he is leaving the company.

Pellegrino, whose complete title is Vice President Workloads and Solutions Dell EMC and Vice President / General Manager HPC – Dell EMC at Dell Technologies, has been with the company since the late 1990s.

“After an amazing 22 years with Dell Technologies,” Pellegrino said on his LinkedIn page, “I have decided to take some time off before embarking on a new adventure. I will miss the culture, the people and the customer-first passion that we all have at Dell Technologies.”

Pellegrino advanced steadily at Dell, becoming Vice President Business Strategy – Server Solutions by 2016 and then VP Business Strategy – Server & Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Vice President, GM HPC Solutions less than two years later. He held his last title at Dell starting a year ago.

A native of France, Pellegrino earned master’s degrees in engineering at Ecole centrale de Lyon and a master’s in electrical and electronics engineering at Penn State.

Pellegrino leaves a company that has held the no. 2 position among HPC server vendors for several years. According to findings released late last year by industry analyst firm Hyperion Research, HPE (with its Cray supercomputing unit) holds a dominant position with 37.2 percent share as of 2019, more than 15 percentage points ahead of Dell, followed by Lenovo at 6.5 percent, Inspur at 6.3 percent and IBM at 3.6 percent.