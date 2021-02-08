Women in Data Science to Host March 8 Virtual Regional Event at Livermore

Women in Data Science (WiDS) will host its fourth WiDS Livermore regional event “to encourage our community of women in computing.” Attendees will watch WiDS Stanford Livestream as well as feature Lab-focused technical talks, mentoring breakout sessions and a career panel. The program for this one-day virtual technical conference is an opportunity to hear about the latest data science-related research and applications in a number of domains, and to connect with others in the field.

WiDS Livermore is an independent event organized by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Ambassadors as part of the annual Women in Data Science (WiDS) Worldwide conference organized by Stanford University at an estimated 150+ locations worldwideWiDS said ll genders are invited to attend all WiDS Worldwide events.

The Women in HPC (WHPC) Mentoring Programme connects women from around the world with mentorship and support that will help them to achieve their full potential as HPC professionals. This will primarily be a professionals’ network. However, where appropriate the mentoring program will be open to students as well (for example when the host organization does not provide an appropriate scheme or HPC related mentor).

The WHPC Mentoring Programme is accepting applications for the next cohort, running during 1st March–30th June 2021. See below for more information and the application form.

Here is more information:

HOW IT WORKS

PARTICIPATE

FAQS

The WHPC mentoring program will be open three times a year and will last four months. During the prescribed mentoring program, both mentors and mentees will receive training on how to make the most of mentoring, as well as the opportunity to participate in webinars on key skills. Mentoring will be provided one-to-one with mentors and mentees from different organizations and career-levels. Each formal mentor-mentee engagement session lasts four months. WiDS accepts mentor/mentee applications year long and we will pool you into the next cohort.