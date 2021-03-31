Cloud HPC Platform Nimbix Offers Hybrid Software and Services on Kubernetes Infrastructures

High performance computing cloud platform Nimbix today announced availability of Nimbix Cloud Everywhere, a single pane of glass to HPC and supercomputing applications converged with Kubernetes across HPC infrastructures. The hybrid service and software offering is designed to let customers to deploy HPC on Kubernetes-enabled infrastructures, including their own HPC clusters, any cloud provider or combination of both.

“Customers considering cloud for HPC or a mixture of cloud with on-premises infrastructure can leverage the Nimbix platform to deploy and manage all of their compute endpoints with a unified processing API or single web user interface for their entire global deployment for all of their HPC and AI applications,” the company said in its announcement.

The offering is enabled by JARVICE XE, Nimbix’s HPC software platform, and HyperHub, Nimbix’s application marketplace for HPC and AI. Using enterprise features of JARVICE, customers dan download and deploy JARVICE Cloud Pack on an unlimited number of compute clusters or clouds to synchronize HPC applications and workflows and control the cloud infrastructure, according to Nimbix, without spinning up instances or dealing with complex scaffolding to manage HPC jobs sent to the cloud. Nimbix said the offering delivers elastic cloud compute capacity, for both expanding and contracting compute, based on the jobs submitted, designed to reduce costs while maintaining ease of use.

The company said Nimbix Cloud and JARVICE XE takes traditional, tightly coupled HPC applications not designed for running in modern Linux containers and enables them to run in containerized environments. “This means that customers can take both commercial HPC applications as well as their own internally developed applications and algorithms and immediately integrate them into any cloud computing provider in a self-service way,” the company said.

“While the majority of enterprises are on a hybrid or multi-cloud trajectory, many technical computing workloads (e.g., HPC and distributed AI) often remain in complex monolithic enclaves, forcing IT departments to bifurcate deployment strategies between sets of use cases. This raises concerns of cost, security, and ongoing operational overhead. Nimbix Cloud Everywhere, powered by JARVICE XE and HyperHub, takes the burden out of “lift and shift” of these workloads, while immediately modernizing their user experience and capabilities. And with the flexibility of the JARVICE Cloud Pack, customers can now quickly prove this concept with minimal risk and cost, on whatever infrastructure they choose.”, said Leo Reiter, Nimbix CTO and SVP of Product.

The new offering runs on Google Kubernetes Engine in Google Cloud, making it possible for customers to be up and running in minutes, not months, according to Nimbix. “Google Cloud’s range of HPC-class computing storage and networking options, global presence, and scale, as well as industry-leading Kubernetes capabilities make it a natural target for originating or extending an Enterprise JARVICE XE implementation,” the company said.

“Many organizations are looking to take advantage of the unmatched scale and economics the public cloud can provide for HPC workloads,” said Bill Magro, Chief Technologist of HPC, Google Cloud. “Nimbix’s latest offerings provide the performance and compatibility HPC users demand, while providing quick and easy deployment on Google Cloud. We are excited to see how Nimbix helps companies quickly deploy cloud-native and hybrid HPC workloads onto Google Cloud.”

Nimbix Cloud has been powered by Intel Xeon CPUs for more than 10 years. With the new offering, customers may deploy Intel’s latest HPC optimizations both in their on-premises clusters as well as on any Intel-powered cloud provider with JARVICE XE and JARVICE Cloud Pack, the company said.

“At Intel, we know that some of the world’s most important discoveries depend on high performance computing. With our comprehensive HPC portfolio and Nimbix JARVICE platform, customers can seamlessly blend the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors and devices on premises and in the cloud, helping them achieve outstanding performance across diverse workloads,” said Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of High Performance Computing, Data Platforms Group at Intel.

Nimbix Cloud Everywhere is available immediately as is a trial program on Google Cloud.

source: Nimbix