ECP Announces 2021 Community Birds-of-a-Feather Days

March 1, 2021 – The US Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP) has announced the ECP 2021 Community BOF Days, Birds-of-a-Feather sessions for the high performance computing (HPC) community.

BOFs offer various formats (e.g., panels, presentation, roundtable) bringing together people with shared interests and encouraging discussion and idea exchange.

ECP’s BOF Days will take place March 30–April 1, 2021 and consist of 13 virtual sessions of 90 minutes. All sessions will take place on Zoom and require registration (here). Sessions are live-only events and will not be recorded.

Here is the schedule (US Eastern Time):

March 30, 11 a.m.—The Tiered Testing Approach to Software Quality Assurance at Exascale and Beyond

March 30, 11 a.m.—Exascale Computing Project Data Management, Data Analytics, and Visualization Overview

March 30, 1 p.m.—Observing GPU Performance Using the TAU Performance System

March 30, 1 p.m.—Open MPI State of the Union

March 30, 3 p.m.—HDF5 Community BOF

March 31, 11 a.m.—Updates and Roadmap for the PMIx Community

March 31, 11 a.m.—Enabling Developer Productivity with Software Process Improvement

March 31, 1 p.m.—MPICH for Exascale: Supporting MPI-4 and ECP

March 31, 1 p.m.—Cultivating Software Sustainability, Productivity, and Quality through BSSw.io

March 31, 3 p.m.—ECP Math Libraries Capabilities and Applications Engagement

April 1, 11 a.m.—The LLVM Compiler Infrastructure—Clang, Flang, OpenMP, and More

April 1, 1 p.m.—How to Measure and Analyze the Performance of GPU-accelerated Code

April 1, 3 p.m.—Tools for Data-driven Analysis and Improvement of HPC Scientific Software Development