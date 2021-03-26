HPC User Forum: Virtual Event Coming Up in May

The HPC User Forum has been reconfigured as virtual events for 2021 and registration is now open for the May meeting at: www.hpcuserforum.com or directly at: https://attendesource.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x121544abcd

The following dates/times are available for selection:

US-friendly time zone: May 11-13: 1 am – 3 pm CST (each day)

Europe/Asia-friendly time zone: May 12-14: 10:00 – 15:00 GMT (each day)

There will be two sessions per day for a total of six different sessions, each exploring a range of topics featuring noted speakers and panelists. The meeting will be streamed twice to accommodate different time zones. There will be a one hour break each day at 12:00.

For information about sponsoring or membership in the HPC User Forum, please contact Steve Conway at: sconway@hyperionres.com or Jean Sorensen at: jeansorensen@hyperionres.com

To find out more about the HPC User Forum, visit: www.hpcuserforum.com

Note: Registration is required in order to participate in the event.