Intel Achieves AWS High Performance Computing Competency Status

Intel has announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) High Performance Computing (HPC) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Intel has demonstrated deep experience helping customers optimize their HPC workloads for performance and efficiency using AWS’s elastic and scalable cloud infrastructure.

“HPC has been key to solving the most complex problems in every industry and is changing the way we work and live. Intel and AWS have been engaged engineer-to-engineer for over 15 years,” said Peter Bevan, global director of Sales and Marketing for AWS at Intel. “The two companies have been bringing innovative solutions to market to address customer problems: from drug discovery with Fred Hutch, to autonomous vehicle innovation with Mobileye, to helping animals at risk of extinction with the University of Sydney’s Wildlife Genomics Group. Intel and AWS are driving cloud transformation in HPC with Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-powered offerings on AWS. The collaboration on AWS ParallelCluster as an Intel® Select Solutions is one great example of our relationship. This achievement is a testimony to our ongoing collaboration with AWS, and we are thrilled to be an AWS HPC Competency Launch Partner.”

Achieving the AWS HPC Competency differentiates Intel as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: application, HPC management and foundational technology.

AWS launched the AWS HPC Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS partners that provide technology offerings for faster innovation, better agility and flexibility in areas such as genomics, computational chemistry, financial risk modeling, computer aided engineering, as well as emerging applications such as deep learning and autonomous driving. The AWS HPC Competency identifies and validates industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.