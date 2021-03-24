Meet the Frontier Exascale Supercomputer: How Big Is a Quintillion?

Are all comparisons so odious, really? Some can illuminate, some can awe. HPE-Cray has put out an infographic about its Frontier exascale supercomputer, the U.S.’s first, scheduled to be shipped to Oak Ridge National Laboratory later this year. It’s got interesting comparisons that shed light on how big a quintillion is. Make that 1.5 quintillion, which is how many calculations/second HPE says Frontier will perform. Other comparisons put Frontier’s size, weight, bandwidth and other features into context. Check out the infographic here. For more details on the system, here’s ORNL’s Frontier page.