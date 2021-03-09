Registration Opens March 15 for RMACC HPC Symposium, May 19-20                                         

BOULDER, CO – Registration for the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium’s (RMACC) 11th annual High Performance Computing Symposium – offered online and free of charge – opens Monday, March 15. Registration for the conference, to be held Wednesday and Thursday, May 19-20, and other details can be found at www.rmacc.org/hpcsymposium.

Women in HPC will have a prominent role in this year’s event with keynote talks by Duke University’s Dr. Amanda Randleson, an expert on HPC in biomedical engineering, will speak on “The role of massively parallel computing in personalized blood flow modeling”; Dr. Amy McGovern, the Lloyd G. and Joyce Austin Presidential Professor in the School of Computer Science and School of Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, who also leads the National Science Foundation AI Institute for Research on Trustworthy AI in Weather, Climate, and Coastal Oceanography, will give the May 20th keynote: “How HPC enables us to build trustworthy AI for high-impact weather.“

The RMACC also has started a Women in HPC chapter – open to all – and will offer sessions on opportunities for women in the HPC field.

The conference agenda includes sessions on green practices in HPC; HPC for scientific visualization; machine learning; and GPU. Students can showcase their research through a poster competition with winners awarded an all-expenses paid trip to SC21 in St. Louis.

The on-line multi-track event will be free due to sponsorship support from Intel and Dell with additional support from ARM.

About the RMACC

The largest consortium of its kind, the RMACC is a collaboration among 31 academic and government research institutions in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The consortium’s mission is to facilitate widespread effective use of high performance computing throughout the intermountain region.

source: RMACC