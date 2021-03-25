Supermicro Delivers World Record Performance

Supermicro A+ Servers with the AMD EPYC™ processors have achieved a multitude of world records in various categories
Supermicro’s latest range of H12 Generation A+ Systems and Building Block Solutions®, optimized for AMD EPYC™ processors, offers new levels of application-optimized performance per watt and per dollar, delivering outstanding core density, superior memory bandwidth, and unparalleled I/O capacity.
-World-Record Performance and Density
A+ product family packs more performance per rack unit with more CPU cores, more GPUs, more NVMe drives, and more high-speed networking connections, achieved through our innovative system architectures and thermal designs, developed in close collaboration with AMD.
-Maximum I/O and Lowest Latency
Built for modern data center workloads, A+ servers fully utilize fast PCIe 4.0 lanes with the latest technologies, including up to 200G networking, GPUDirect RDMA and Storage with ultra-fast NVMe and NVMe-oF capability, directly connected CPU-GPU, and GPU-GPU interconnection for the fastest I/O speed with lowest latency.
-Versatile Building Blocks
The broadest portfolio of flexible and highly configurable systems deliver optimized performance, faster time to results, and better outcomes for every modern data center workload while providing cost-effective versatility with compelling TCO and TCE.
World record performance optimized for different workloads with the broadest portfolio of AMD solutions including Ultra, GPU Optimized, SuperBlade, and Twin Multi-Node systems.
Ultra – Offering industry-leading IOPS, energy efficiency, and flexibility, plus best-in-class storage features including all NVMe, optional SAS3, and low latency optimizations.
H12 GPU Systems – Delivering maximum acceleration for AI, deep learning, and HPC.
WIO – Affordable and energy efficient, providing 10 U.2 NVMe drives in 1U form factor and 24 drives in 2U form factor without using any PCIe switching for the lowest latency.
H12 Twin Systems – No-compromise 2U 4-node scalable architecture with dual socket nodes, designed for simplified deployment and maintenance, and assembled with the highest quality to ensure continuous operation even at maximum capacity.
H12 SuperBlade – Featuring high upgradeability and power efficiency with the lowest TCO; the perfect building block for scaling enterprise applications, cloud and AI-powered services, and HPC.
