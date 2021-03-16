TYAN Offers AMD EPYC 7003 Processor Powered Systems

Newark, Calif. – March 15, 2021 – TYAN, a server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processor-based server platforms featuring efficiency and performance enhancements in hardware, security, and memory density for the modern data center.

“Big data has become capital today. Large amounts of data and faster answers drive better decisions. TYAN’s industry-leading server platforms powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors enable businesses to make more accurate decisions with higher precision,” said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation’s Server Infrastructure BU. “Moving the bar once more for workload performance, EPYC 7003 Series processors provide the performance needed in the heart of the enterprise to help IT professionals drive faster time to results,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. “Time is the new metric for efficiency and EPYC 7003 Series processors are the perfect choice for the most diverse workloads, helping provide more and better data to drive better business outcomes.”

TYAN’s Transport CX lineup with AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors is designed for cloud and data analytics that require large memory capacity and fast data processing. The Transport CX GC79-B8252 and Transport CX GC79A-B8252 are 1U dual-socket server platforms which are ideal for high-density data center deployment with a variety of memory-based computing applications. Two systems feature 32 DDR4 DIMM slots, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, and an OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The GC79-B8252 platform provides four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and four 2.5-inch NVMe drive bays with tool-less carriers, while the GC79A-B8252 platform offers twelve 2.5-inch drive bays with up to twelve NVMe U.2 support.

The Transport CX GC68-B8036-LE and Transport CX GC68A-B8036are cost-optimized single-socket cache server platforms featuring 16 DDR4 DIMMs, a pair of PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion and an OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot in 1U. The GC68-B8036-LE supports four 3.5-inch SATA and four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe drive bays for large storage capacity; the GC68A-B8036 accommodates twelve 2.5-inch tool-less drive bays with support for up to twelve NVMe U.2 devices for applications with high storage performance requirements.

The Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S is a 2U multi-node server platform with four front-serviced compute nodes. Each node supports one AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, four 2.5-inch tool-less NVMe/SATA drive bays, eight DDR4 DIMM slots, three internal cooling fans, two standard PCIe Gen.4 x16 expansion slots, two internal NVMe M.2 slots and one OCP 2.0 LAN mezzanine slot. The platform is suited for high-density data center deployments and targets scale-out applications with large numbers of nodes.

Leveraging 3rd AMD EPYC processors, the TYAN Transport HX product line delivers leadership compute in supercomputing and deep learning. The Transport HX TN83-B8251 is a 2U 4-GPU server with two CPUs, two PCIe 4.0 x16 high-speed networking cards, and eight 3.5-inch hot-swap SATA or NVMe U.2 tool-less drive bays. The platform supports up to four double-width GPU cards that can be used to scale up the number of GPUs to improve HPC and deep learning performance.

Optimized for HPC and virtualization applications, the Transport HX TS75-B8252 and Transport HX TS75A-B8252 are 2U dual-socket server platforms with support for 32 DIMM slots and up to nine PCIe 4.0 slots. The TS75-B8252 accommodates twelve hot-swap, tool-less 3.5-inch drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support; TS75A-B8252 accommodates 26 hot-swap, tool-less 2.5-inch drive bays with up to eight NVMe U.2.

TYAN Transport SX lineup is designed to deliver massive I/O and memory bandwidth for storage applications. The Transport SX TS65-B8253 is a 2U hybrid software storage server for various datacenter and enterprise deployment supporting the dual-socket AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor, 16 DDR4 DIMM slots and seven standard PCIe 4.0 slots. The platform is equipped with up to two 10GbE and two GbE onboard network connections, twelve front 3.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays, up to four NVMe U.2 devices, and two rear 2.5-inch tool-less SATA drive bays for boot drive deployment.

In addition, TYAN offers drop-in AMD EPYC 7003 Series processor support on existing EPYC 7002 Series processor-optimized server platforms through a BIOS update. Customers can enjoy all-new “Zen 3” CPU architecture with full feature functionality from their current 2ndGen AMD EPYC processor-based platforms.