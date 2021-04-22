ACM SIGHPC’s Emerging Woman Leader in Technical Computing Award: Call for Nominations

Nominations are open for the ACM SIGHPC Emerging Woman Leader in Technical Computing (EWL/TC), a biennial award open to any woman who has engaged in HPC and technical computing research, education or practice for five to 15 years since receiving her highest degree.

This ACM SIGHPC award is presented every two years during the annual SC conference. The awardee is recognized with a $2,000 cash prize, a plaque, and travel support to SC.

See how to nominate for more information. Deadline: June 30. Winner selected: July 31.

This international award, from the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on High Performance Computing, creates a career milestone achievement, and also establishes a cohort of role models for students and professional who are just getting started in our field. The association said that new for 2021: “Nominees who have taken time out of the workforce and who, as a result, are professionally ‘mid-career’ but are beyond 15 years since achieving their highest degree may still be nominated. Refer to nomination instructions for more details.”

In the fields of HPC and technical computing – as elsewhere in computing – there are fellowships and awards for achievements occurring at the graduate student, early-career, and mature-career stages. But there are very few awards recognizing individuals in the middle stage of their careers. These are the years when faculty are working toward promotion and practitioners are moving through middle levels of management, a period which can be especially challenging.

“Technical computing” includes all of the various fields that are part of what we think of as HPC – areas such as visualization, analytics, operations, scientific application software (creation and porting/tuning), libraries, and so on – as well as professionals working with everything from small, workgroup-sized systems, to leading systems on the TOP500 list.