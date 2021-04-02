June 25: 2nd International Workshop on HPC for Business

The second International Workshop on High Performance Business Computing and GOR-B-Tagung Wirtschaftsinformatik will be held virtually and free of charge on Friday, June 25. Registration is here: https://events.uni-paderborn.de/e/hpbc2021

The workshop will be focused on the design, implementation, computational evaluation and application of parallel algorithms in modern high performance computing (HPC) environments for solving problems in business-oriented fields, including management science, operations research, data analytics, business administration, and economics.

The workshop program will be comprised of invited presentations and contributed presentations — the call for papers is below.

The following speakers are confirmed for the workshop:

Prof. Dr. Christian Plessl (Paderborn University): Welcome Address

Prof. Dr. Kevin Tierney (Uni Bielefeld): Neural Large Neighborhood Search for Vehicle Routing Problems

Dr. Utz-Uwe Haus (Cray EMEA Research Labs): High Performance Computing at the Edge of Business

Prof. Dr. Lars Mönch (FernUni Hagen): Experimental Environment for Semiconductor Supply Chain Planning Based on Distributed Computing Techniques

Dr. rer.pol Wilmjakob Herlyn (Ostfalia – Hochschule für angewandte Wissenschaften): The Concept of the ‘Digital Control Twin’ – impacts on the functioning mode and performance requirements of future ERP-Systems

Frank Devai PhD (London South Bank University, Hungarian Academy of Sciences): Amdahl’s law and the Gordon Bell Prize

Prof. Dr. Eyke Hüllermeier (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München): Automated Machine Learnung: Algorithm Selection/Configuration

Conference organizers invite submissions related to solving computationally intensive and business-oriented problems in a broad range of application fields, including (but not limited to) transportation, traffic, logistics, production, finance, marketing, energy, health, and social networks.

Send inquiries, submissions (title and abstract with a maximum length of 400 words), and registrations to hpbc2021(at)campus.uni-paderborn(dot)de.

Timeline

Submission of abstracts: 28 May, 2021

Notification of acceptance: 04 June, 2021

Deadline for registration: 18 June, 2021

Further information

No registration fees apply

The Call for Papers is available as a pdf-file here.

The workshop will be held digitally.

Organization

Prof. Dr. Guido Schryen (Paderborn University)

Prof. Dr. Christian Plessl (Paderborn University)

Prof. Dr. Oliver Müller (Paderborn University)

Prof. Dr. Natalia Kliewer (Freie Universität Berlin)

Prof. Dr. Ralf Borndörfer (Zuse Institute Berlin)