June 25: 2nd International Workshop on HPC for Business

The second International Workshop on High Performance Business Computing and GOR-B-Tagung Wirtschaftsinformatik will be held virtually and free of charge on Friday, June 25. Registration is here: https://events.uni-paderborn.de/e/hpbc2021
The workshop will be focused on the design, implementation, computational evaluation and application of parallel algorithms in modern high performance computing (HPC) environments for solving problems in business-oriented fields, including management science, operations research, data analytics, business administration, and economics.
The workshop program will be comprised of invited presentations and contributed presentations — the call for papers is below.
The following speakers are confirmed for the workshop:
- Prof. Dr. Christian Plessl (Paderborn University): Welcome Address
- Prof. Dr. Kevin Tierney (Uni Bielefeld): Neural Large Neighborhood Search for Vehicle Routing Problems
- Dr. Utz-Uwe Haus (Cray EMEA Research Labs): High Performance Computing at the Edge of Business
- Prof. Dr. Lars Mönch (FernUni Hagen): Experimental Environment for Semiconductor Supply Chain Planning Based on Distributed Computing Techniques
- Dr. rer.pol Wilmjakob Herlyn (Ostfalia – Hochschule für angewandte Wissenschaften): The Concept of the ‘Digital Control Twin’ – impacts on the functioning mode and performance requirements of future ERP-Systems
- Frank Devai PhD (London South Bank University, Hungarian Academy of Sciences): Amdahl’s law and the Gordon Bell Prize
- Prof. Dr. Eyke Hüllermeier (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München): Automated Machine Learnung: Algorithm Selection/Configuration
Conference organizers invite submissions related to solving computationally intensive and business-oriented problems in a broad range of application fields, including (but not limited to) transportation, traffic, logistics, production, finance, marketing, energy, health, and social networks.
Send inquiries, submissions (title and abstract with a maximum length of 400 words), and registrations to hpbc2021(at)campus.uni-paderborn(dot)de.
Timeline
Submission of abstracts: 28 May, 2021
Notification of acceptance: 04 June, 2021
Deadline for registration: 18 June, 2021
Further information
- No registration fees apply
- The Call for Papers is available as a pdf-file here.
The workshop will be held digitally.
Organization
Prof. Dr. Guido Schryen (Paderborn University)
Prof. Dr. Christian Plessl (Paderborn University)
Prof. Dr. Oliver Müller (Paderborn University)
Prof. Dr. Natalia Kliewer (Freie Universität Berlin)
Prof. Dr. Ralf Borndörfer (Zuse Institute Berlin)
