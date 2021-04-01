Let’s Invent the Future Together!

Join Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA at GTC21!
Grow your expertise and help shape what’s next for AI innovation. We’ll demonstrate the collaboration between Microsoft and NVIDIA that brings a new, deep learning-powered experience. There are amazing opportunities for everyone.
Special Sessions:
- S32779 Empowering the World with High Ambition AI & HPC. Presented by Girish Bablani, CVP Microsoft and Ian Buck, VP Data Center, NVIDIA. Monday, April 12th,2021/3:00 PM to 3:40 PM PDT
- E32336 Microsoft Azure InfiniBand HPC Cloud User Experience and Best Practices Presented by Dr. Jithin Jose, Senior Software Engineer, Microsoft Azure and Gilad Shainer, SVP Networking, NVIDIA and Gilad Shainer, SVP Networking, NVIDIA. Tuesday, April 13th 2021/2:00 AM to 2:40 AM PDT
- S32032 Accelerating Azure Edge AI Vision Deployments presented by Henry Jerez, CTO Azure Edge. Wednesday, April 14th, 2021/1:00 PM to 1:20 PM PDT
