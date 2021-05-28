Annual OLCF User Meeting Set for June 22–24

The Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF), a US Department of Energy Office of Science user facility at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will hold its 17th annual user meeting June 22–24, 2021. The meeting will take place entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration and agenda can be found here.

Attendees will be offered virtual tours of the OLCF facility and highlights from the computational science and engineering achievements enabled by the various user programs, including studies related to COVID-19 performed on Summit, the nation’s fastest supercomputer.

This year’s meeting will include an update on preparations for Frontier, the nation’s first exascale supercomputing system set to enter full user operations by 2023, and a virtual tour of Frontier’s future home inside the OLCF data center. Users will discuss their preparation of applications for Frontier.

The meeting will also offer in-depth talks by users, optional training, and a series of deep-dive tabletop sessions hosted by OLCF experts on topics ranging from writing successful scientific proposals to performance optimization and measurement for high-performance computing.

“Since we can’t meet in person, this is a great way for users to meet OLCF experts and learn more about the topics that interest them while giving us the feedback to better meet their needs,” Barker said.

Other highlights will include a welcome from Gina Tourassi, director of the National Center for Computational Sciences, and results of elections for the OLCF User Group Executive Board.

“Whether virtual or in person, the annual meeting allows staff and users to interact in a collaborative environment that further builds the already strong relationships between the OLCF and its user community,” said Ashley Barker, head of the OLCF’s Operations Section.