EuroHPC Opens Access to Atos ‘Vega’ Supercomputer, More HPC on Way

With the first EU supercomputer now operational, the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) is ready to accept applications to access Vega’s HPC system computing power.

Access time is allocated to European scientific, industrial and public sector users, matching application requirements, according to the principles stated in the EuroHPC JU Council Regulation and the JU’s Access Policy. The calls are running in collaboration with PRACE. Information can be found here: https://prace-ri.eu/hpc-access/eurohpc-access/.

EuroHPC JU said Vega is one of the fastest machines online in Europe and the largest supercomputer in Slovenia. Based on the BullSequana XH2000 technology infrastructure delivered by Atos, this petascale supercomputer has a sustained performance of 6.9 petaflops, or 6.9 million billion calculations per second.

The EuroHPC JU has procured more petascale and pre-exascale supercomputers (the EuroHPC supercomputers), which will be deployed between 2021/2022. They will be located at and operated by supercomputing centers in the EU.

Four new petascale supercomputers will be located:

MeluXina, in Luxembourg

Discoverer, in Bulgaria

Karolina, in Czech Republic

Deucalion, in Portugal

Two pre-exascale supercomputers have been procured and will complement the petascale machines:

LUMI, in Finland

LEONARDO, in Italy

The EuroHPC JU will manage the EU’s access time to these systems, ranging from 35 percent to 50 percent of total capacity.

For more information visit the EuroHPC JU: https://eurohpc-ju.europa.eu/home.