HPC4EI Spring 2021 Solicitation Webinar May 18

HPC4EnergyInnovation (HPC4EI) leadership will present a live webinar titled “National Laboratories Partner with U.S. Manufacturers to Increase Innovation and Energy Efficiency.” On Tuesday, May 18 at 1 pm PT.

Presentation will be an overview of the solicitation application process, topics of interest and tips for using proposal system and is designed for those who are new to the program to learn the benefits of partnering with DOE National Laboratories and ask questions about the proposal process.

Proposals can be submitted electronically at HPC4EI Proposal System.

Additional information for this funding opportunity including concept paper template is available on the Spring 2021 solicitation webpage.

Register here to attend the webinar. Direct questions to hpc4ei@llnl.gov.