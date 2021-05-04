 ISC 2021 Early Bird Registration Ends May 6

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 3, 2021 – The organizers of ISC 2021 Digital would like to remind everyone in the high performance computing (HPC) community that early bird registration will end this Thursday, May 6. The conference and exhibition will be held virtually from June 24 – July 2. Over 3,500 attendees are expected to participate, making it the largest high performance computing forum in Europe this summer.

ISC 2021 Tutorials

This year’s event will get underway on Thursday June 24 and Friday June 25, with 18 tutorials, each presented in a four-hour live session over two days. They were selected to expand the horizons of professionals, as well as provide a foundation for those newer to the community. Here is the list of all the tutorials. The abstracts and speaker information will be available soon.

The ISC Tutorials are interactive courses focusing on key topics in high performance computing, networking, storage, and data science. Renowned experts in their fields will give attendees a comprehensive hands-on introduction to the topic at hand, as well as provide a closer look at specific problems. Some tutorials will include “hands-on” components to allow attendees to practice prepared materials.

ISC 2021 Workshops

The goal of the ISC Workshops is to provide attendees with a focused and in-depth platform for presentations, discussions, and interactions in the chosen subject areas. On Thursday, July 2, attendees will be able to choose between 21 workshops, including those in topical areas like machine learning on HPC systems, user experiences with Arm, algorithms for exascale, and trans precision computing. Here is the full workshop schedule.

To cater to different needs, four event passes are available: full conference, basic conference, tutorial, and workshop. Check out the pass categories and benefits they entail before early bird registration expires!

About ISC 2021 Digital

ISC 2021 Digital is the largest community forum in Europe for HPC, ML and HPDA. This year we are using a highly interactive platform to allow 3,500 attendees, exhibitors and speakers to engage in real time as closest as possible to a real-world experience. Attendees draw value from ISC by learning about new products and technologies, exchanging ideas with their peers, making new connections, and advancing their careers. At the same time, exhibitors will get access to an audience interested in finding the best solutions to their business and research challenges.

First held in 1986, ISC distinguishes itself as the world’s oldest and Europe’s most prominent forum for the HPC, machine learning and data analytics communities. www.isc-hpc.com.