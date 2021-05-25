June 2 ENERXICO Webinar: Energy Subsurface Exploration with HPC

The ENERXICO project, a Europe-Mexico collaboration to develop performance simulation tools requiring exascale HPC and data intensive algorithms for energy sources, will conduct an online webinar on Wednesday, June 2 from 2:30-5 pm CEST. Registration is here: https://bit.ly/3y0W6w7

The webinar will focus on high-performance computing as an enabling technology for subsurface exploration, outlining developments both in HPC and geophysics and the role of the ENERXICO project in fostering new findings.

The webinar will have three parts: a section with three speakers presenting state-of-the-art results on this topic; a roundtable discussion about developments in HPC and geophysics; and a fun quiz for all attendees.

Agenda:

Chair of the webinar: Jose Maria Cela, Computer Applications in Science and Engineering (CASE) Director at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center

2:30-3: A decade of HPC software and hardware developments for imaging. Josep de la Puente, Geosciences Applications Group Manager at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center

3-3:30: Machine learning for geophysical exploration​. Ursula Iturraran, Professor-Researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

3:30 -4: Waveform inversion with reflected waves: challenges and some solutions. Romain Brossier, Associate Professor at Université Grenoble Alpes

4-4:50: Roundtable discussion comprised of Cela, Iturraran, Brossier, Puente and Taoufik Ait-Ettajer, Subsurface Manager and Technology Projects E&P at Repsol.

4:50-5: Quiz