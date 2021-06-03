This whitepaper, “Bright Computing Cluster as a Service for VMware,” from Bright Computing discusses how through advanced automation, Bright Cluster Manager eliminates the complexity of building and managing high-performance Linux clusters, enabling greater organizational efficiency and flexibility. And now, Bright Cluster Manager also supports clusters in VMware vSphere—and goes one step further to enable high-performance clusters as a service. Easily spin up high-performance clusters in vSphere to give engineers and data scientists the freedom to access the computational resources they need, when and how they need them.
High-performance computing applications have historically been a finite set of modeling and simulation applications running on a cluster of bare metal servers, but that trend is changing. The reach of Linux clusters is expanding as organizations in every industry grapple with strategic new applications in areas like machine learning and data analytics, where time to value is of the essence in achieving competitive advantage.
The report includes the following sections:
- Executive Summary
- Evolution of Cluster On Demand
- Virtualization vs. Bare Metal – the Gap is Shrinking
- Rising Difficulty, Complexity of High-performance Clusters
- Bright Cluster Manager
- Business Use Cases
- Solution Architecture Design
- Network Design
- Consumption Use Cases
- Technical Specification
- Conclusion
Download this white paper, “Bright Computing Cluster as a Service for VMware,” to learn how new applications that require HPC-like infrastructure are increasing the demand for HPC cluster resources—and those resources are often limited. Virtualization technologies, such as VMware vSphere, are closing the gap between virtual machines (VMs) and bare metal servers, making virtual clusters built from VMs viable for a growing set of high-performance applications.
Leave a Comment