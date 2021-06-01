Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Daily
Weekly
Home » News » How to Integrate GPUs into your Business Analytics Ecosystem

How to Integrate GPUs into your Business Analytics Ecosystem

June 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This whitepaper, “How to Integrate GPUs into your Business Analytics Ecosystem,” discusses how GPU technology can augment data analytics performance, enabling data warehouses and other solutions to better respond to new, yet common, database limitations that are the result of increasing data set sizes, increasing user concurrency and demand, and increased use of interactive analytics.

The way in which the analytics market has evolved has created the need for integrated environments, where a businesses’ data tools work together without barriers. Implementing BrytlytDB as part of a wider ecosystem of analytics tools is a seamless and future-proofed way to digitally transform your existing investments, boost ROI, and empower analysts to perform more advanced analytics capabilities that answer more interesting and relevant questions.

The report includes the following sections:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Value of an Analytics Ecosystem
  • How to Build Robust Integrations
  • How Brytlyt Empowers Advanced Data Warehouse Performance

Download this white paper, “How to Integrate GPUs into your Business Analytics Ecosystem,” to see how Brytlyt technology amplifies your existing data investments, increases ROI, enhances speed, and unlocks  possibilities that were previously unachievable.

Filed Under: Accelerator, Datacenter, Google News Feed, High Performance Analytics, HPC Software, Machine Learning, Main Feature, News, Sponsored Post, Uncategorized, White Papers Tagged With: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: