In today’s digital transformation world, Enterprises are deploying Analytical and Data Visualization solutions to gain a competitive edge and make real-time decisions from the huge amount of data that’s generated. A large amount of data that needs to be addressed and handled to make these complex decisions that give the business a competitive edge is compute intensive and consumes large amounts of storage. These solutions need compute and storage platforms that are highly scalable and reliable.
This Reference Architecture, “HPE Reference Architecture for SAS 9.4 on HPE Superdome Flex 280 and HPE Primera Storage,” highlights the key findings and demonstrated scalability when running SAS® 9.4 using the Mixed Analytics Workload running on HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server and HPE Primera Storage. These results demonstrate that the combination of the HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server and HPE Primera Storage with SAS 9.4 delivers up to 20GB/s of sustained throughput, up to a 2x performance improvement from the previous server and storage generation testing.
The report includes the following sections:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Solution overview
- Solution components
- Best practices and configuration guidance for the solution
- Capacity and sizing
- Summary
- Implementing a proof-of-concept
- Appendices A-G
Download this white paper, “HPE Reference Architecture for SAS 9.4 on HPE Superdome Flex 280 and HPE Primera Storage,” that highlights the recognizable benefits of running SAS 9.4 on HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server with HPE Primera Storage for technical audiences.
