Putting Data in The Driver Seat Can Change Everything

Sponsored Post
When you have data in the driver’s seat, it’s a smooth ride. Any other operator, you risk a bumpy experience. The explosion of Digital Transformation is driving a rapid increase in investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies as enterprises seek a competitive edge.
However, the adoption of AI/ML-based initiatives can be challenging in a changing IT landscape. Moving from POC to production is often difficult. Systems prove difficult to optimize or are unable to scale to the response times needed by the business, and leaders have concerns over governance and compliance for vast amounts of unstructured data. So why are organizations fixed on this adoption? Because it works. The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) recently reported 82% of organizations saw value from AI/ML in six months or less after implementation. The success is fueling interest and investment in this data-driven digital transformation.
However, this transformation can be stalled when organizations realize the scale of data required to implement a successful AI/ML initiative, often resulting in systems which are drowning in data, crippled by performance bottlenecks, or are unable to cope with the scale and throughput needed. This is because current IT systems are not designed for the complexities of AI, and relying on standard IT architectures exposes problems not seen at smaller scale. To ensure AI/ML initiatives produce the valuable insights management expects, organizations need intelligent infrastructure designed from the ground up with their data needs in mind from the very beginning. DDN’s A3I solutions enable instant and accurate insight for customers processing massive amounts of data. Data growth will continue without pause and move seamlessly from POC to production to insight at scale within a battle-tested architectures, which include robust data governance to control and track usage of AI data with advanced digital security. Transform storage perception and interaction – from IT burden to a valuable enabler of innovation, armed with tools and people – you need both to achieve business success through AI…
A recently published ESG review shares how cutting-edge organizations are using DDN and NVIDIA technologies, a risk-free optimized turnkey solution, to improve efficiencies and accelerate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning regardless of the size of the challenge— putting data in the driver seat; and your answer to a smooth ride.
Rather than using faster traditional processors or more conventional storage, customers using the combination of DDN’s A3I solutions and NVIDIA DGXTM A100 systems are seeing AI/ML initiatives develop much faster and more cost-effectively – with fewer issues. These customers reflect on DDN and NVIDIA’s technical collaboration and how the DDN A3I solution ensures full utilization of the NVIDIA DGX GPUs, which drives shorter learning times, faster time to discovery, and increases the pace of innovation, in this ESG report.
To learn more about the AI race, what it means to modern business, and the DDN and NVIDIA infrastructure, download the full ESG report.
Visit DDN.com to unlock unmatched time to value and the highest infrastructure ROI at scale for enterprise workloads.
Leave a Comment