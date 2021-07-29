Putting Data in The Driver Seat Can Change Everything

Firms of all sizes are leveraging workstations as part of their artificial intelligence (AI) workflows. In the past, many firms relied on highly-scaled servers in data centers or private/public cloud infrastructure to run their AI applications. However, the results of a recent survey commissioned by Dell and executed by Forrester summarized in this white paper have indicated a quarter of firms are actually using workstations today to run core AI business applications and are experiencing the benefits that workstations can offer.