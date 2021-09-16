ALCF, IIT Team Develops Benchmark for Scientific Deep Learning Efficiency

The emergence of deep learning techniques has provided a new tool for accelerating scientific exploration and discoveries. A group of researchers from the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) and the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) set out to improve the efficiency of deep learning-driven research by developing a new benchmark, named DLIO, to investigate the data input/output (I/O) patterns of various deep learning applications. The ALCF is a U.S Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility at Argonne National Laboratory.

Using DLIO, the researchers are able to identify data bottlenecks that hinder I/O performance in deep learning applications, providing an avenue for researchers to extract more performance from supercomputers. The team, which included ALCF computer scientists Huihuo Zheng and Venkatram Vishwanath and IIT researchers Hariharan Devarajan, Anthony Kougkas, and Xian-He Sun, was recently awarded best paper for their work with DLIO at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)/Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) International Symposium on Cluster, Cloud and Internet Computing (CCGrid).

The team’s paper, titled “DLIO: A Data-Centric Benchmark for Scientific Deep Learning Applications,” details the deep learning workloads of eight scientific deep learning applications running on the ALCF’s Theta supercomputer. Devarajan, a PhD student at IIT, began the work in collaboration with Argonne staff as an intern at the ALCF in 2020.

“Deep learning applications involve repeatedly loading large volumes of data from the file system at each training epoch. Input/output (I/O) is a potential bottleneck in large-scale scientific deep learning as the size of dataset grows,” Zheng said. “With the increase in deep learning processing capabilities in current and future processors, the gap between computation and I/O for deep learning is expected to grow even more. The ability to identify these bottlenecks and provide optimization strategies and solutions is of paramount importance for distributed training and inference on upcoming exascale platforms.”

The team evaluated workloads from DOE’s Exascale Computing Project, ALCF’s Aurora Early Science Program, and the ALCF Data Science Program to understand the typical I/O patterns of scientific deep learning applications that use current and future ALCF supercomputers.

As part of their work, they developed a holistic profiler that combines logs from deep learning frameworks, such as Tensorflow, together with I/O and storage systems logs to better understand the application behavior. Next, they built the representative benchmark, DLIO, that allowed them to emulate applications’ data access patterns, identify I/O bottlenecks, and evaluate performance optimizations at scale on Theta.