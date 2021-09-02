Avalue Launches HPS-621D4A and HPS-246U4A HPC Servers

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Sep. 2, 2021 – Avalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global industrial PC solution provider and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, has announced its high performance rackmount servers, HPS-246U4A and HPS-621D4A, available as L6 barebone or L10 full systems, designed for wide ranging applications including AI, 5G, IoT hub, Machine Learning, Edge Computing, and Medical Precision Computing.

In addition to its flexible HPC server designs, Avalue provides customization services for special requirements, certifications and even additional BIOS/IPMI features. Avalue goes beyond competitors to provide 5-year longevity support.

The 4U 19″ rackmount server is an industrial standard. With a tool-free cover it can have quick and easy maintenance, also the case open detection sensor can alert to prevent unauthorized opening. It serves a building block for all compute-intensive applications, and it is convertible to be a tower workstation with chassis stands installed. The tower server chassis offers more space with future upgrade potential, better machine scalability, and a wider range of applications, making it the most widely used chassis style. With our unique flexible design, users can choose the right type of server according to their needs.

The chassis offers three front accessible 2.5-inch storage bays, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, plus space for a standard Super Multi DVD Rewriter optical drive suitable for storage, data transfer and archiving. These external ports and storage devices can be together removed and rotated by 90-degrees according to the chassis orientation. A lockable front door ensures their security when not in use.

HPS-621D4A – Dual Socket High-Performance Edge Computing Solution: Suited to HPC applications that require significant CPU and GPU compute performance, the HPS-621D4A incorporates dual 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, plus up to three full-length, double wide GPU cards, and three 2.5-inch SATA drives that are front accessible. A 1300W PS2 power supply provides substantial and reliable power for all configurations. Multiple network configurations are supported via 4x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports and multiple high-resolution monitors via GPU cards. The RTC battery is twice the capacity, to avoid on-site battery replacement.

In edge computing applications, the HPS-621D4A is ideal for clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and medical facilities that require DVD storage for reports, IGT, CT, and MRI that requires a powerful GPU for fast processing and IPMI for remote management.

HPS-621D4A is available as L6 barebone or L10 pre-built systems. The L10 SKU incorporates 2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6230 processors and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000, NVIDIA Quadro P2200 professional GPU card.

HPS-246U4A – Entry-level High-Performance Computing Solution: A highly integrated workstation that’s ideal for medical, manufacturing, and edge-AI applications, the HPS-246U4A supports Intel 8th & 9th Gen Xeon E processors, providing a great price-performance factor with low TCO. Up to three 2.5-inch SATA drives and one double-wide high-performance GPU card support. If a powerful GPU is not required, users can opt for the built-in Intel UHD Processor Graphics that provides minimum noise, maximum power efficiency, and up to three monitor support. Seven RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports; creating an ideal platform for the powerful network router, server applications, smart manufacturing, edge AI or IP camera applications that require ultra-low latency, high-performance processing. IPMI 2.0 Remote Management ensures remote accessibility and twice the RTC battery capacity to reduce in-field maintenance.

The HPS-246U4A is available in L6 barebone or L10 pre-built systems. The L10 system option combines a powerful Intel Xeon E-2176G – 6 core, 12-thread CPU with up to 4.7GHz clock speed and NVIDIA Quadro P2200 professional GPU card with up to four 4K monitor support.