DOE Funds $13.7M for Research in Data Reduction for Science

Sept. 2, 2021 — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $13.7 million in funding for nine research projects that will advance the state of the art in computer science and applied mathematics. The projects – led by five universities and five DOE National Laboratories across eight states – will address the challenges of moving, storing, and processing the massive data sets produced by scientific observatories, experimental facilities, and supercomputers, accelerating the pace of scientific discoveries.

The projects are managed by the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program within the DOE Office of Science. The list of projects and more information can be found here.

As scientific user facilities upgrade and expand, their capacity for generating unwieldy amounts of scientific data has started to exceed scientists’ abilities to stream, archive, and analyze that data. This has created an urgent need to develop new mathematical and computer-science techniques to shrink these data sets by removing trivial or repetitive data while preserving the important scientific information that can lead to discovery.

While the need for data reduction techniques is clear, the scientists using those techniques must trust that they are not losing important scientific information, and this presents a key challenge. Research supported by this program must address not only the efficiency and effectiveness of a data reduction technique, but its trustworthiness as well.

“Scientific user facilities across the nation, including the DOE Office of Science, are producing data that could lead to exciting and important scientific discoveries, but the size of that data is creating new challenges,” said Barb Helland, Associate Director for Advanced Scientific Computing Research, DOE Office of Science. “Those discoveries can only be uncovered if the data is made manageable, and the techniques employed to do that are trusted by the scientists.”

Projects selected in today’s announcement cover a wide range of topics that promise important innovations in data-reduction techniques, including techniques using advanced machine learning, large-scale statistical calculations, and novel hardware accelerators. A sample of the projects includes: