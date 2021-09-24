Sponsored Post
High-performance computing (HPC) offers enterprises better data analytics, simulations, and artificial intelligence (AI). It enables them to be smarter, faster, and more competitive. However, deploying HPC infrastructure has often been challenging. Using on-premises data centers has led to large capital outlays, steep learning curves, inflexibility for growth, and low return on investment (ROI). The public cloud has not met requirements for data sovereignty, security, compliance, data transfer, and latency.
Now, enterprises can have a better solution. This whitepaper, “HPC as a Service to Accelerate Transformational Growth,” discusses how HPC delivered as a service through HPE GreenLake combines the power and compliance of on-premises systems, with cloud-like financial flexibility, ease of management, and consumption-based pricing. HPE managed services and support help accelerate HPC time to value. Without upheaval, customers get a smoother, faster path to better business through HPC.
The report includes the following sections:
- Executive summary
- INTRODUCTION: THE PERVASIVE NEED FOR HPC
- WHAT MAKES HPC DEPLOYMENTS UNIQUE?
- DESIGNING A BETTER HPC SOLUTION
- HPC SOLUTION ARCHITECTURE FROM HPE
- PARTNERING ON THE HPC JOURNEY
- DELIVERING STRONGER RESULTS
- BETTER FINANCIALS AND LOWER RISK
- ENHANCED SUSTAINABILITY
- CONCLUSION
Download this white paper, “HPC as a Service to Accelerate Transformational Growth,” to lean how HPE meets customer needs with HPC delivered as a service through HPE GreenLake, by combining advanced customized on-premises infrastructure with the flexibility of cloud to consume infrastructure on-demand.
Leave a Comment