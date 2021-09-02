Japan’s University of Hyogo Selects HPE for Research Supercomputer

HOUSTON– Sept. 1, 2021 –Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has announced it has built a new supercomputer for the University of Hyogo, Japan’s leading public university. The new supercomputer uses HPE Apollo systems to target modeling, simulation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to advance investigations into society’s most complex and pressing issues. This is the university’s third generation supercomputer with significantly improved performance to run big data sets involving complex scientific data across meteorology, manufacturing, physics and medicine. The advanced capabilities will also help increase accuracy in outcomes through the use of AI and machine learning.

The new supercomputer is one of the most powerful among public universities in Japan. It is built using HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 and HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 systems featuring NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs. It also uses a combination of HPE ProLiant DL360, DL380, and DL560 Gen10 servers. To address constantly growing data, the Cray ClusterStor E1000 Storage System from HPE was deployed to meet the demanding capacity needs required by data-intensive HPC and AI projects.

The new supercomputer, which is housed at the Center for Cooperative Work on Computational Science at the University of Hyogo, will provide resources to support growing research demands from academic institutions and private/public collaboration initiatives.

“Our purpose is to contribute to society through education and research, and this powerful new supercomputer plays a vital role in advancing this mission and in addressing our diverse requirements,” said Professor Dr. Hitoshi Washizu, University of Hyogo. “The HPC and AI solution from HPE, backed by its broad portfolio, extensive experience, and track record, has proven instrumental in realizing our mission.”

Specific areas of research that will be addressed at the university include the fields of meteorological phenomena, plasma physics, complex fluids, earthquake-resistant architecture, energy-saving materials, econophysics and environmental DNA research. For example, research teams have already delivered insights into the features of sudden torrential downpours of rain, developed coating materials that prevent formation of blood clots in artificial heart and lungs, and have been working to predict building damage and economic loss resulting from the Nankai Trough earthquake.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing collaboration with the University of Hyogo and advance their R&D resources to tackle complex scientific research in weather, manufacturing, medicine and other phenomena,” said Fumiki Negishi, general manager, High Performance Computing, AI, and Mission Critical Systems, HPE Japan, HPE. “With this new 3rd generation supercomputer we are delivering comprehensive high performance computing and AI solutions for demanding research that aims to make impactful contributions to society’s most pressing issues.”

About The University of Hyogo

The University of Hyogo was established in 2004 through a merger of three prefectural universities, with roots tracing back 92 years, to 1929. The University of Hyogo is one of the largest public universities in Japan, with 6 faculties, 9 graduate schools, 4 affiliated research institutes, and affiliated high school and junior high school.