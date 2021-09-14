Let’s Talk Exascale: How Flux Software Manages Supercomputing Workflows

This episode of the Exascale Computing Project‘s Let’s Talk Exascale podcast series delves into a software framework developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), called Flux, which is widely used for scheduling and managing modern supercomputing and HPC workflows.
Joining in the discussion are Lawrence Livermore’s Dong Ahn, Stephen Herbein, Dan Milroy and Tapasya Patki of LLNL along with the Flux team. Topics include Flux’s grassroots origin, benefits, importance to science and engineering, and more.
Here’s a link to the episode.
