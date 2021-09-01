National Security Agency Awards HPE $2B HPC-as-a-Service GreenLake Contract

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has been awarded a $2 billion contract over 10 years with the National Security Agency (NSA) to deliver HPE’s high performance computing (HPC) technology as a service through the HPE GreenLake platform.

The collaboration will be designed to enable the NSA to harness growing AI and data needs more efficiently to create insights and other forecasting and analysis. “By using HPE’s HPC solutions through the HPE GreenLake platform, which provides fully managed, secure cloud services on-premises, the NSA will benefit from an agile, flexible, and secure platform to meet their growing data management requirements,” HPE said.

“Implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics capabilities on massive sets of data increasingly requires high performance computing (HPC) systems,” said Justin Hotard, SVP/GM, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS) at HPE. “Customers are demanding HPC capabilities on their most data-intensive projects combined with easy, simple, and agile management. By using the HPE GreenLake platform, which delivers secure on-premises solutions as a service, the National Security Agency (NSA) is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs, but with a flexible, as a service experience.”

The new service includes a combination of HPE Apollo systems and HPE ProLiant servers, which ingest and process high volumes of data, and support deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. As part of the HPE GreenLake service, HPE will build and manage the complete solution that will be hosted at a QTS colocation data center, a hosting facility that delivers secure, compliant data center infrastructure and robust connectivity to support scaling of operations.

The new service will go into use starting in 2022.