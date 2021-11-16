Dell Announces New CAE Solutions, PowerSwitch and GPU-Driven HPC Server Options

Nov. 16, 2021 — At SC21, Dell has announced new computer-aided engineering and design solutions, expanded HPC/AI managed services, a Dell EMC PowerSwitch and GPU accelerator options for PowerEdge servers, all designed for modeling and simulation-intensive workloads.
In CAE, new Dell Technologies validated designs are available for Siemens Simcenter Star CCM+ computational fluid dynamics software. Dell said these systems provide engineering innovation with multi-physics CFD simulation on the latest Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with PowerSwitch and InfiniBand networking, along with options for HPC storage. “With engineering-validation, sizing and benchmark results, these scalable systems are easy to install, configure and manage, with services and support readily available,” said David Nguyen, senior director of product management, Dell Technologies.
The company’s new Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5448F-ON top-of-rack switch is designed to support higher density with 100/400 GbE speeds. It’s also intended to simplify network design, deployment and maintenance when running the Dell EMC SmartFabric OS10 with integrated SmartFabric Services, or Dell EMC CloudIQ for cloud-based monitoring, machine learning and predictive analytics.
Dell also said it now offers AMD Instinct Mi 210 GPUs in its Dell EMC PowerEdge servers while NVIDIA A2 and A16 Tensor Core GPUs are also available to accelerate virtual workstations, rack-level CAE and design workloads.
Availability:
- Dell Technologies Validated Designs for HPC Digital Manufacturing including Star CCM+, and Validated Designs for HPC BeeGFS and NFS storage are available today.
- NVIDIA A16 Tensor Core GPUs on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers are available today.
- Validated Designs for HPC PixStor Storage and Dell EMC PowerSwitch S5448-ON will be available this quarter.
- AMD Instinct MI210 and NVIDIA A2 GPUs for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers will be available next quarter.
