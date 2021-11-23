DOE Office of Science — Call for Position Papers: ASCR Workshop on Visualization for Science , Dec. 10 Due Date

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science has issued a call for position papers for its ASCR Workshop on Visualization for Sciene:

Due Date: 11:59 pm ET on December 10, 2021

Notification of Selection: December 20, 2021

Workshop Date: January 18-20, 2022

WORKSHOP URL: https://www.orau.gov/ASCR_ DataVisWS

Goal

To better understand the open challenges and opportunities and to identify the basic research needs for the next generation of visual tools and technologies the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) is sponsoring a workshop on Visualization for Science. Topics of interest are:

Visualizing complex data Multimodal data: Vectors, tensors, time series, spectra, multifield, etc. High-dimensional data: Abstract parameter space, phase space, optimization landscapes, etc. Supporting trusted decision making Uncertainty visualization and ensembles: Dealing with probabilistic data, ensembles of outcomes, etc. Human factors and usability: Perception, preventing misinterpretation, evaluation standards, etc. Interpretability of complex systems: Explainable AI, facilities data, etc. Exploring new technological frontiers Visualization for data and technology at the edge: Remote experiments, loT, sensor networks, etc. Novel technology for visualization: VR/AR, non-standard displays, AI for visualization, etc. Extreme scale data: Interactive exploration of massive data Equity in access to science: Tools and technology to support equal access to relevant data and universally interpretable analysis

Invitation

We invite community input in the form of two-page position papers that identify and discuss key challenges and opportunities to address the topics introduced above. The program committee will review these position papers and selected contributors will have the opportunity to participate in the workshop. Furthermore, the position papers will be used to shape the workshop agenda, identify panelists, and contribute to the workshop report. Position papers should not describe the authors’ current or planned research, contain material that should not be disclosed to the public, recommend specific solutions, or discuss narrowly-focused research topics. Rather, position papers should aim to improve the community’s shared understanding of the problem space, identify challenging research directions, and help to stimulate discussion.

All submitted submissions will be published as part of the pre-workshop material and one author of each selected submission will be invited to participate in the workshop.

Authors are not required to have a history of funding by the ASCR Computer Science program.

Submission Guidelines

Position papers should follow the following format:

Title

Authors (with affiliations and email addresses)

Topics: List of topics addressed by the position paper

Challenge: Identify limitations of state-of-the-art practice with examples

Opportunity: Describe how the identified challenges may be addressed, whether through new tools and techniques, new technologies, new methodologies, or new groups collaborating in the process

Timeliness or maturity: Why now? What breakthrough or change makes progress possible now where it wasn’t possible previously? What will be the impact of success?

References

Each position paper must be no more than two pages including figures and references. The paper may include any number of authors but contact information for a single author who can represent the position paper at the workshop must be provided with the submission. There is no limit to the number of position papers that an individual or group can submit. Authors are strongly encouraged to follow the structure outlined above. Papers should be submitted in PDF format using the designated page on the workshop website.

Selection

Submissions will be reviewed by the workshop’s organizing committee using criteria of overall quality, relevance, likelihood of stimulating constructive discussion, and ability to contribute to an informative workshop report. Unique positions that are well presented and emphasize potentially-transformative research directions will be given preference.

Organizing Committee

Peer-Timo Bremer, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Georgia Tourassi, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Wes Bethel, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Kelly Gaither, Texas Advanced Computing Center

Valerio Pascucci, University of Utah

Wei Xu, Brookhaven National Laboratory

Sponsor: Department of Energy, Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research

DOE Point of Contact: Margaret Lentz, Margaret.Lentz@science.doe.gov