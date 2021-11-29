Innovation Accelerated: Step Into Intel’s SC’21 Virtual Experience

Sponsored Post
By Peter Adams, Director of Marketing, HPC at Intel Corporation
Intel’s virtual HPC + AI Pavilion for Supercomputing 2021 remains online, so you can catch our demos, fireside chats, partner presentations, developer-led talks and Intel keynote at the time that works best for you.
The demand for HPC is stronger than ever. Learn how Intel is meeting the challenge with key hardware and software breakthroughs to accelerate innovation-driven discovery. To start off your journey and get the big picture, you’ll want to take in the keynote from Jeff McVeigh, VP, Super Compute at Intel. Jeff speaks on Igniting the Next Era of Supercomputing for All — you’ll find the link front and center in the lobby of the Intel HPC + AI Pavilion.
After hearing Jeff, you’ll want to see some of the technology he’s described in action. You’ll find it in the 10 demos we are showcasing in the HPC + AI Demo Hall, including:
- Developing for Performance on the Ponte Vecchio GPU
- Simplifying Your AI Journey
- DAOS plus Intel® Optane™ Technology for Heterogenous Computing
- Extreme Visualization at Exascale
- Speed Up Memory Bound Workloads with High Bandwidth Memory
Next, head into the HPC + AI Sessions area to get insights from Intel and industry technical experts on topics including:
- Accelerating Encrypted Computations
- Zero Emissions Supercomputing
- Managed Hybrid and Cloud
- Getting Ready for Aurora and Other Extreme Scale Computers
If you are ready for an even deeper dive, make your way to the HPC + AI Dev Hub. There you can pick from many technical videos produced for HPC developers by Intel and our partners. Here are just a few of the topics:
- Converging AI, HPC and Big Data Workflows
- Deep Look at Adopting SYCL and DPC++
- A Compact, Scalable, Efficient Data Collection Solution for Edge/IoT to Cloud
- Enabling High Bandwidth Memory in Future Intel Processors
- Workflow and Profiling for Heterogenous Compute
- Configuring and Tuning a High Performance Networking Fabric for Best Performance
And in the Intel HPC + AI Pavilion Innovation Showcase, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from multiple Intel ecosystem partners. Get informed about how these technology leaders are accelerating time to discovery with innovative solutions for a variety of AI and HPC user scenarios.
Engage with Intel
The best part about a live event verses a virtual event is the ability to dialogue with experts about the challenges you face. At Intel we want to help facilitate that as best we can in a virtual environment. Here are a few ways you can follow up with us after you’ve taken in the presentations and demos:
- For developers, you’ll find the Intel Developer Zone a great place to interact with us and with other HPC developers.
- For HPC practitioners, the HPC Community is a destination where you can continue to learn from and dialogue with Intel subject matter experts.
And you can always find the latest product and technology information at intel.com/hpc.
Peter Adams is Director of Marketing, High Performance Computing at Intel Corporation. With a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Portland and an MBA from Northwestern University, he has over 20 years of experience in the high-tech industry. He has led AI, Open Source, IoT and other teams focused on product marketing, strategic planning, product management and solving business problems. He loves to travel with family and take advantage of the many outdoor opportunities in Oregon including snow skiing, sailing and hiking.
