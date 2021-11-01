Sponsored Post
As one of main application fields, the medical and healthcare industry has a soaring demand for AI technology and is increasing investment in it. To promote “healthcare + AI” and help to build a smart healthcare ecosystem, Winning Health Technology Group Co., Ltd., AMAX and Intel have made extensive cooperation in AI application. This case study, “Intel, Winning Health and AMAX Jointly Optimize AI-aided Medical System to Empower Smart Healthcare,” describes how the three parties have successfully innovated and optimized the application of AI-assisted devices in healthcare scenarios, further driving AI application in the medical industry.
“AI + medical imaging” is one of the latest collaboration outcomes of Winning Health, AMAX, and Intel. Based on AMAX Deep Learning All-In-One, which carries 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor and OpenVINO™ toolkit, Winning Health launched a medical imaging AI solution to assist with the diagnosis of 20+ common abnormal images. These diagnostic results can be presented as preliminary medical reports to reduce doctors’ repeated manual labor. At the radiologist’s workstation and in clinician’s report reading system, they can also promptly remind doctors of critical patients’ conditions to avoid treatment delay.
The cooperation between Winning Health, AMAX, and Intel has effectively improved the performance, cost effectiveness, and flexibility of medical imaging AI applications. For instance, Winning Health AI-aided diagnostic imaging system for pulmonary nodules has improved the model inference speed from more than 0.5h to less than 2 minutes, matching the total diagnostic time measured with the graphics card without sacrificing the inference accuracy. This also saves the cost of server procurement.
Download this white paper, “Intel, Winning Health and AMAX Jointly Optimize AI-aided Medical System to Empower Smart Healthcare,” to learn how AMAX Deep Learning All-In-One employs the concept of software and hardware integration, and deeply integrates machine learning platform with traditional hardware.
