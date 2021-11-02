Registration Open for Hyperion Research HPC Market Update Nov. 15 During SC21

Registration is now open for Hyperion Research’s annual HPC market update (virtual) session, held in conjunction with the SC21 conference. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 15 from 9-10:15 am Central Time (US) and is free of charge. Register at https://hyperionresearch.
The timing of the event was changed from its original timing — Hyperion said If you already registered you should have received an email regarding the date change from the Brushfire registration platform.
The agenda will include Hyperion Research’s latest data for the worldwide HPC market, findings from the company’s annual Multi-Client Study, and insights related to advanced emerging technologies.
- HPC Market Update, Earl Joseph
- Highlights of AI and HPDA Growth in HPC, Alex Norton
- A Quick Update on Exascale Systems, Bob Sorensen
- Edge Computing and HPC, Steve Conway
- Application Software, Melissa Riddle
- Cloud Update, Alex Norton
- Perspectives on Storage and Interconnects, Mark Nossokoff
- Quantum Computing: Moving Out of the Lab?, Bob Sorensen
- Conclusions, Earl Joseph
