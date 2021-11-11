SC21: Three HPC Thought Leaders’ Planning Suggestions for the Hybrid Conference

SC21, the biggest HPC confab of the year, is next week, and making the most of the hybrid conference calls for good time management. As an assist to both in-person and virtual attendees we spoke with three industry thought leaders – Katie Antypas of NERSC, Earl Joseph of Hyperion Research and Addison Snell of Intersect360 Research – about conference events they think will be noteworthy.

We cover key technologies to be covered by sessions and BOFs; significant HPC market trends (software, storage and cloud HPC in particular); the explosion of HPC+AI; the coming of exascale supercomputing; and the implications of SC21 as a first-time (and, we hope, last-time) hybrid conference – including the fact that some sessions will only be offered on a virtual basis.

We hope you find the conversation helpful.