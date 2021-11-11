Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
Daily
Weekly
Home » HPC Hardware » SC21: Three HPC Thought Leaders’ Planning Suggestions for the Hybrid Conference

SC21: Three HPC Thought Leaders’ Planning Suggestions for the Hybrid Conference

November 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SC21, the biggest HPC confab of the year, is next week, and making the most of the hybrid conference calls for good time management. As an assist to both in-person and virtual attendees we spoke with three industry thought leaders – Katie Antypas of NERSC, Earl Joseph of Hyperion Research and Addison Snell of Intersect360 Research – about conference events they think will be noteworthy.

We cover key technologies to be covered by sessions and BOFs; significant HPC market trends (software, storage and cloud HPC in particular); the explosion of HPC+AI; the coming of exascale supercomputing; and the implications of SC21 as a first-time (and, we hope, last-time) hybrid conference – including the fact that some sessions will only be offered on a virtual basis.

We hope you find the conversation helpful.

Filed Under: Business of HPC, Enterprise HPC, Google News Feed, Government, HPC Hardware, HPC Software, Main Feature, News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

*

Resource Links: